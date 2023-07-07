Asad Qaiser gets relief from ATC

The anti-terrorism court of Islamabad on Friday approved the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser.

A case has been registered against Asad Qaiser in Ramna police station under terrorism provisions.

On the request of the PTI leader, the court approved his pre-arrest bail and ordered him to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Earlier, the PTI leader filed a pre-arrest bail application in the Islamabad High Court on Monday.

The former speaker of the National Assembly took this legal step in response to a case registered against him at the Sangjani police station.