Female TikTok star dies in road accident

Maryam, a popular TikToker from Jhelum, has tragically lost her life in an unfortunate traffic accident.

The incident occurred while the TikToker and her husband were riding a motorcycle, as the duo were traveling from Sarai Alamgir to Jhelum City.

According to reports from the rescue team at the scene, a pair of clothes – a dupatta – belonging to Maryam got entangled in the motorcycle’s rear tire.

As a result, she was thrown off the bike, leading to a noose forming around her throat and causing her untimely demise.

Local authorities swiftly responded to the incident, rushing Maryam’s body to the nearby hospital for further examination.

Tragically, doctors confirmed her death upon arrival.

Maryam had gained a significant following on TikTok, where her lively and creative content endeared her to millions of viewers.