ATC orders Imran Khan to join investigation in Jinnah House arson case

The anti-terrorism court of Lahore has issued an order directing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to actively participate in the ongoing investigation of five cases, including acts of vandalism and arson at the Corps Commander House (Jinnah House).

During the court proceedings on Friday, Justice Ejaz Ahmad Buttar presided over the case and expressed his disappointment with the PTI chief for not cooperating with the investigation authorities regarding the aforementioned cases.

Expressing concern over Imran Khan’s absence from the investigation process, Justice Buttar emphasized the importance of his involvement in order to ensure a fair and comprehensive inquiry into the allegations.

Consequently, the court has mandated Imran Khan’s presence for investigation on July 14, stressing the significance of his cooperation.

Furthermore, the court extended his bail until July 21, allowing him additional time to adhere to the court’s directives.

The PTI chairman, however, did not appear before the court.