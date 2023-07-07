Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Ben Cohen arrested

Ben and Jerry’s co-founder Ben Cohen was arrested by police outside the Department of Justice building in Washington while he was protesting the imprisonment of Julian Assange.

“It’s outrageous. Julian Assange is nonviolent. He is presumed innocent. And yet somehow or other, he has been imprisoned in solitary confinement for four years. That is torture.He revealed the truth, and for that, he is suffering, and that’s we need to do whatever we can to help him and to help preserve democracy, which is based on freedom of the press,” Cohen said during the demonstration according to CODEPINK. “It seems to me that, right now, unless things change, and unless we change them, freedom of the press is going up in smoke.”

This is a developing story and there is more to follow….