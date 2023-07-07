Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Pakistan stands united as it observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today, in response to the recent desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The day was announced during a meeting held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In this regard, peaceful protest demonstrations will be staged all over the country during which people belonging to different walks of life will take part to express their resentment over the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Ulema belonging to different schools of thought will throw light on the sanctity of the holy Quran during their sermons of Juma prayers.

PM appeals nation to participate in demonstrations

The premier took to Twitter and penned, “Our unity knows no bounds when it comes to the sanctity of the Qur’an.”

He emphasised that the Quran holds a special place in the hearts of the Pakistani people. It is not merely a recitation but a comprehensive guide for leading a righteous life.

Mr Sharif had appealed to the nation, including all the political parties, to participate in the protest to convey a united message to the mischievous minds.

He also instructed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to participate in the Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran and hold countrywide rallies. He told the meeting that the sanctity of the Holy Quran was a part of the Muslims’ belief for which all of them were united.

“The astray minds were toeing a nefarious agenda of fanning the negative trend of Islamophobia,” he said.

PM Shehbaz said that nations and leadership believing in peace and co-existence should contain the violent forces infested by Islamophobia and religious biases.

He believed that the violent mindset targeting religion, sacred personalities, beliefs, and ideologies were in fact the enemies of world peace. He said that the forces believing in peace and interfaith harmony should play their role at the international level to get rid of such negative trends.

Parliament passes resolution

On Thursday, the Joint Session of the Parliament passed a unanimous resolution asking Sweden to take steps against those involved in the desecration of the Holy Quran.

The Pakistani government convened a special joint session of the two houses of the Parliament to discuss the issue as it was set to observe Friday as the Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi moved the resolution stating that the house believed in respecting all religions, beliefs and holy books.

“This House urged that appropriate steps be taken by Swedish authorities against the perpetrator(s) including but not limited to legal action, and to ensure that no such act takes place in the future,” the resolution stated.

It urged that the incidents of Islamophobia should be dealt with the same seriousness as hate against other religions.