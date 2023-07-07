Pakistan, US aim to strengthen relations in trade and beyond

Pakistan and the United States on Thursday expressed keenness to enhance relations in various sectors, including trade.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, while addressing an event at the American Embassy on the occasion of the United States’ 247th National Day, extended congratulations to the American people.

He emphasised that the principles of equality and justice are foundational to the United States. Despite the ups and downs over the past 75 years, Pakistan maintains strong relations with the US.

The Prime Minister highlighted the joint efforts of Pakistan and the US in combating terrorism, acknowledging the sacrifices made by 80,000 Pakistanis from all walks of life. Despite significant financial losses, Pakistan’s determination to counter terrorism remains unwavering.

Furthermore, he expressed the desire to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and the US in agriculture, information technology, and other sectors. He appreciated the support provided by the US during the devastating flood in 2011, which affected millions of people in Pakistan.

While acknowledging that misunderstandings had strained Pakistan-US relations in the recent past, the Prime Minister assured that the present government’s sincere efforts had restored and strengthened these ties. He expressed hope for an upcoming high-level delegation visit from the US, which would further enhance bilateral relations.

US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Bloome, recognized the economic challenges faced by Pakistan and emphasized the US’s eagerness to strengthen relations in various areas, including trade.