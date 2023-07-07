Viral Video: Mumbai local passengers groove to the rhythm of ‘Kaanta Laga’

Mumbai’s local train, known as the lifeline of the city, has become the backdrop for numerous legends, reflecting the vibrant spirit of the India’s commercial capital.

To break the monotony of daily commutes, passengers on the local train often seek creative ways to find moments of respite amidst the bustling atmosphere. Whether it’s engaging in group games, immersing themselves in online series, or escaping into the pages of a book, they strive to alleviate the fatigue that can accompany regular journeys.

Recently, a video capturing Mumbai local passengers singing and dancing to a popular Hindi song has gone viral, captivating viewers across social media platforms. The footage showcases a man passionately singing Lata Mangeshkar’s “Kaanta Laga” inside the train, while fellow passengers join in by tapping their feet in perfect sync.

View this post on Instagram

The video has garnered immense popularity, amassing over a million views on Instagram. Social media users have left intriguing comments, expressing admiration for the man’s rhythmic beats and lamenting that future generations may not experience the same joy on the local train.

Commenting on the lively performance, one user noted the enjoyment and entertainment it brings not only to the performers but also to the onlooking passengers.