Loggerhead sea turtle surprises beachgoers with daytime nesting

A remarkable incident unfolded on a crowded South Carolina beach as a loggerhead sea turtle defied norms by nesting in broad daylight.

The South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts (SCUTE) documented the “highly unusual” event, sharing photos on Facebook of the loggerhead laying her eggs on North Litchfield beach.

Despite the crowd of onlookers, the beachgoers admirably kept their distance to ensure the nesting process was undisturbed.

SCUTE member Bill Raley expressed his surprise, noting that turtles are typically frightened by human presence and rarely nest during the day.

The eggs were subsequently relocated by SCUTE to a safer location in the dunes, ensuring the hatchlings’ well-being.