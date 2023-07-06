Zaka Ashraf offers Muhammad Hafeez to become Chief Selector

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Muhammad Hafeez was offered by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) new head Zaka Ashraf to become chief selector but according to the sources, he did not accept the offer for now and asked for some time.

Samaa TV learnt from the sources that Muhammad Hafeez met Zaka Ashraf in Lahore and congratulated him on becoming PCB head again.

There are also reports that former skipper Younis Khan, Mohsin Hassan Khan and Saleem Yousaf would also be offered roles in selection committee.

The sources also told that Shoaib Akhtar’s name was also discussed for a role in PCB but Zaka Ashraf rejected him.

Muhammad Hafeez reportedly said that he respects Zaka Ashraf for being an administrator but he does not want to do a job for now.

He said that he would accept an offer which would help Pakistan Cricket.