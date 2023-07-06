Ranveer Singh to set the screen on fire in Don

Amidst the promotions of his upcoming rom-com, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh is reportedly set to headline the much-anticipated Don franchise.

Previously led by Amitabh Bachchan and then Shah Rukh Khan, it is said that SRK opted out of the film to focus on commercial projects with wider public appeal.

Reports suggest that Ranveer strategically released the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer two days ahead of his birthday to create space for the Don 3 announcement.

However, due to the release of Salaar teaser, featuring Prabhas, Excel Entertainment was cautious about launching their asset on the same day as Prashanth Neel’s directorial venture, resulting in the delay of the Don 3 announcement.

The Don 3 announcement is still pending, as it depends on the success of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at the box office, which is deemed crucial for Ranveer’s career.

While the exact date for the Don announcement remains unknown, it is speculated that if Ranveer’s upcoming film achieves significant box office numbers, the project may be announced in August.

The Don franchise, which originated with Amitabh Bachchan in 1978, was later rebooted by Farhan Akhtar with Shah Rukh Khan as the lead in 2006, followed by a sequel in 2011. Now, as per reports, Ranveer Singh will step into the iconic role previously played by SRK.

With recent releases like 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Cirkus underperforming at the box office, Ranveer Singh’s hopes for a successful comeback rest on the success of Karan Johar’s RRKPK.