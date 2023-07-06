Asif Bhatti reaches Nanga Parbat base camp with aid of Azerbaijani climber

Pakistani mountaineer Asif Bhatti safely reached Nanga Parbat base camp, three days after being stranded around the camp four due to snowblindness.

The Karakoram Club tweeted the news on their official account and praised the Azerbaijani climber Israfil Ashurli for rescuing the Pakistani mountaineer.

The Azerbaijan climber Israfil abandoned his own pursuit to rescue Asif Bhatti and brought him back to the base camp.

They also thanked Pakistan’s High Altitude Porters Muhammad Younis and Fazal Ali for helping them reach the base camp.

Pakistan’s renowned mountaineer Shehroze Kashif also paid a tribute to Israfil Ashurli and demanded the highest civilian award for him.