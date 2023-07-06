Naegleria kills Karachi youth, fourth related death in metropolis

Naegleria fowleri, colloquially known as the “brain-eating amoeba”, on Thursday claimed another life in Karachi.

The victim, 21-year-old Salman Ahmed, a resident of DHA, was admitted to a private hospital on June 18 after experiencing fever, Director Health Karachi Dr Abdul Hameed Jumani informed.

He said that the victim had been placed on a ventilator due to worsening health and he passed away on July 6.

This brings the total number of Naegleria-related deaths to six, with four occurring within the city and one each in Quetta and Hyderabad.

Investigations revealed that the 21-year-old victim had reportedly bathed in the swimming pool of a private academy located in DHA.

Samples were collected from the pool for further analysis.

Dr Jumani stated that the examination showed a low level of chlorine in the water which stimulates the presence of the brain-eating amoeba.

The health experts have expressed criticism towards the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) for their insufficient addition of chlorine to the city’s water supply.

They added that the sewage lines in the city have severely deteriorated, exacerbating concerns about water quality and safety.

They have asked the citizens to clean underground tanks and add chlorine tablets to ensure water’s disinfection.

Notably, a woman has lost her life due to the outbreak of diarrhoea and cholera in Shedi goth in Karachi.

The Sindh Health Department, in its report, expressed grave concerns about the water supplied to the area, stating that an inadequate amount of chlorine was added to the water. The spread of diarrhoea and cholera can be attributed to the contamination of water with sewage.