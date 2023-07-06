SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise, now stand at $4.46 billion

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) held foreign exchange reserves has been increased by $393 million, taking the reserves to $4.46 billion as of June 30, as data released Thursday.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $9.75 billion while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks reached at $5.28 billion.

The SBP said, “During the week ended on June 30, 2023, SBP reserves increased $393 million to $4,462.7 million mainly due to receipt of official government of Pakistan inflows”.

SBP held reserves surged $533 million and clocked in at nearly $4.07 billion as of June 23 mainly due to realisation of $300 million proceeds of government of Pakistan’s commercial loan.