Shangla rockslide kills eight children

In a tragic incident, eight children died as a result of a rockslide in Martoong village in Shangla District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

As rescue teams rushed to the scene, they discovered the lifeless bodies of eight children buried under the debris. The bodies of the young victims have been transferred to the hospital for further procedures.

Miraculously, one child was rescued alive but injured, and immediately rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

According to local authorities, the incident occurred while the children were engaged in playful activities in Martoong.

Preliminary reports indicate that the unfortunate children who lost their lives were aged between 10 and 12 years old.