100,000 laptops to be distributed among youth

One lakh laptops will be distributed among the youth across the country under the Prime Minister’s Youth Program from Friday (tomorrow).

The inauguration ceremony for the distribution of laptops will be held Friday at the Islamabad Convention Center.

PM Shahbaz Sharif will distribute laptops among students.

Shahbaz Sharif will also make important announcements related to youth policy in the ceremony.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Youth Program Shiza Fatima will also address the ceremony.

The government has received requests from youth across the country to get want laptops.

What is Digital Youth Hub?

The Digital Youth Hub is an online portal and a mobile App that will serve as a “One-Stop Shop” by providing access to various opportunities available for our young people under the four core areas of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme namely, Education, Employment, Engagement & Environment.

The objective of the project is to facilitate and guide our youth by creating awareness about scholarships opportunities, promoting entrepreneurship, job hunting, volunteerism, engagement in sports activities to promote health & well-being and eco-innovation.