Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Lifestyle » Gossip

SRK’s ‘Dunki’, ‘Jawan’ earn 500 crores even before release

OTT platforms express their contentment with Shah Rukh Khan's global popularity
Samaa Life&Style Editors Jul 06, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated films, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’, have achieved a remarkable feat even before their release by securing record-breaking non-theatrical rights.

According to media reports, the rights for both films by the renowned Bollywood actor have been sold for an impressive sum of 500 crores.

This notable achievement highlights Shah Rukh Khan’s immense popularity and influence in the world of cinema, as both films have garnered the highest bids for rights.

The digital, satellite, and music rights for both ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’ have been successfully sold. While ‘Jawan’ will have a multi-language release, ‘Dunki’ has secured rights for the Hindi language only.

OTT platforms have expressed their contentment with Shah Rukh Khan’s global popularity, making this a win-win situation for all parties involved.

‘Jawan’ is slated for release on September 7 this year, while ‘Dinky’, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, is scheduled to hit theaters on Christmas.

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan

Jawan

Bollywood Movie

Dunki

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular