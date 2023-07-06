SRK’s ‘Dunki’, ‘Jawan’ earn 500 crores even before release

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated films, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’, have achieved a remarkable feat even before their release by securing record-breaking non-theatrical rights.

According to media reports, the rights for both films by the renowned Bollywood actor have been sold for an impressive sum of 500 crores.

This notable achievement highlights Shah Rukh Khan’s immense popularity and influence in the world of cinema, as both films have garnered the highest bids for rights.

The digital, satellite, and music rights for both ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’ have been successfully sold. While ‘Jawan’ will have a multi-language release, ‘Dunki’ has secured rights for the Hindi language only.

OTT platforms have expressed their contentment with Shah Rukh Khan’s global popularity, making this a win-win situation for all parties involved.

‘Jawan’ is slated for release on September 7 this year, while ‘Dinky’, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, is scheduled to hit theaters on Christmas.