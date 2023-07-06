Chairmen, Vice Chairmen elected as Balochistan LG polls conclude

The final phase of local bodies elections in Balochistan, excluding Quetta, has successfully concluded during which the elections for the positions of Chairman and Vice Chairman were held.

The final stage of the local body elections in Balochistan concluded successfully in 35 districts. A total of 1,266 elected members were sworn in for the district councils. Following this, the elections were held for the positions of Chairman and Vice Chairman.

In the Chaman district, Haji Amanullah, the candidate of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and Tripartite Alliance, was elected Chairman with 34 votes. Majeed Khan Achakzai of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) was elected as Deputy Chairman. The joint candidate of the National Party and the Pakistan People’s Party secured the positions of Chairman and Vice Chairman in Mastung. In Barkhan, the panel led by Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran emerged victorious.

Speaking with Samaa TV, Provincial Election Commissioner Sharifullah, highlighted that the fifth and final phase of local elections in 35 Balochistan districts, excluding Quetta, had been successfully completed.

He commended the provincial government for ensuring excellent security arrangements throughout the polling process.

Sharifullah said, “Section 144 was enforced in all districts to maintain order, and various law enforcement agencies, including police, Levies, and Frontier Corps, were deployed to maintain peace. Fortunately, no untoward incidents were reported from any district in Balochistan.”

The Provincial Election Commissioner also mentioned that the schedule for local body elections in Quetta was suspended as per the Balochistan High Court’s (BHC) order. The resumption of the election schedule for Quetta will be announced once constituencies are finalized.