Dr Fowzia Siddiqui meets PM Shehbaz, discusses Dr Aafia case

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met Dr Fowzia Siddiqui to discuss issues concerning Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

This marked the second meeting between the premier and Dr Fowzia in the last three months. Earlier, the premier had a meeting with Dr Fowzia prior to her departure to the US where she intended to visit Dr Aafia Siddiqui at the FMC Prison.

Dr Fowzia expressed her gratitude, thanking the premier for his leadership and the cooperation extended to her by the foreign ministry, which played a pivotal role in assisting her in securing a US visa and arranging her meetings with Dr Aafia in the US prison.

“By facilitating my visit and supporting me in obtaining a US visa, you have laid the foundation for the release of Dr Aafia,” Dr Fowzia stated.

She further conveyed that this was her first opportunity to meet her sister in nearly 15 years since her imprisonment, and she was able to meet her for three consecutive days.

Dr Fowzia briefed the premier on the steps she intended to take to expedite the release of Dr Aafia.

The premier attentively listened as Dr Fowzia shared her impressions of the meeting with her sister, Dr. Aafia.

He emphasised the government’s unwavering commitment to extend full cooperation in the pursuit of justice for Dr Aafia and assured that every effort would be made to ensure her well-being and release.

PM Shehbaz directed the foreign ministry to maintain active engagement with the US government, as well as Pakistan’s Mission in Washington, regarding Dr Aafia’s well-being and early release.

He also instructed the ministry to provide comprehensive support to Dr Fowzia for her next visit to the US.

Additionally, the premier established a ministerial committee tasked with intensifying efforts for the early release of Dr Aafia.