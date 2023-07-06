Court approves Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister election schedule

The Supreme Appellate Court of Gilgit-Baltistan has given its approval to the election schedule for the selection of the new Chief Minister of the province.

The election is scheduled to take place on July 13, marking an important milestone in the region’s governance.

The election for the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan is set to proceed as per the released schedule.

Nomination papers will be accepted on July 12, initiating the process.

Notably, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formed a forward group, dividing its assembly members into three sections.

The first group comprises former Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, followed by former Finance Minister Javed Manwa in the second group, and former Health Minister Gulbar Khan leading the third group.

Meanwhile, the assembly members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) remain united in their stance.