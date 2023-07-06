Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 7PM | SAMAA TV | 6th July 2023 Samaa News Headlines 7PM | SAMAA TV | 6th July 2023 Jul 06, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 7PM | SAMAA TV | 6th July 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended PM terms Holy Quran desecration a conspiracy, calls for UN meeting Court approves Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister election schedule Israeli court acquits officer of killing autistic Palestinian Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular France to shut internet services to control riots Jahangir Tareen’s brother Alamgir dies by suicide British Pakistani boxer Amir Khan ‘begged’ model for revealing pictures