PM terms Holy Quran desecration a conspiracy, calls for UN meeting

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday while terming the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden a conspiracy to ensue scrimmage between Muslims and Christians urged the United Nations to convene a meeting in response to the hateful act.

During a joint session of Parliament chaired by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, he emphasized that condemning the incident is insufficient, and the Swedish government must provide a clear explanation for such an act.

The Prime Minister asserted that deliberate attempts are being made to fuel animosity towards Islam, urging the Swedish authorities to cease these actions to avoid uniting the nation against them. He also called for civilised nations to play their part in curbing incidents of Islamophobia and preventing global insecurity, hatred, and chaos.

In solidarity, Sharif urged all political parties and the nation to unite in protest on Friday, underlining his responsibility to communicate the resolution condemning the incident to Swedish authorities. He stressed that this incident deeply impacts billions of Muslims and must be strongly condemned.

He urged the entire nation, including political and religious parties to collectively organize protest demonstrations and rallies across the country tomorrow to convey a message to the whole world that such Islamophobic acts are intolerable.

He said the holy book of Muslims contains the names of various prophets including Jesus Christ as well as Maryium. Being Muslims we respect Jesus Christ as a prophet and all the other religions.

The Prime Minister said the sanctity of the Holy Quran and Prophet [PBUH] is part of our faith and no compromise can be made on this.

PM Shehbaz has expressed strong condemnation for the heinous act that took place in Sweden, stating that it is an incident that cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. He emphasised that the entire country is deeply saddened by the incident and called for spreading awareness worldwide about the gravity of the situation.

Subsequently, the joint session of Parliament approved a resolution against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden through a majority vote, further reaffirming Pakistan’s condemnation of this tragic incident.