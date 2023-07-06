Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Wahab Riaz apologises for ‘unintentionally’ splashing water on bikers

CM Punjab's Sports advisor asks in a tweet to spread positivity
Samaa Web Desk Jul 06, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
PHOTO: File
PHOTO: File

Pakistan’s Test cricketer and Chief Minister Punjab’s Sports Advisor Wahab Riaz apologised in a tweet on Thursday, for splashing water on the bikers during the rain.

Wahab Riaz had faced criticised on social media, as he was roaming around on his car, to observe the rain water on different roads.

Many people had criticised him for driving carelessly, but he tweeted that it was done by him intentionally and people were trying to focus on the wrong side of the coin, instead of seeing the positive thing.

He also requested people to spread positivity and requested them not to malign the beautiful country with negative propaganda.

wahab riaz

lahore rain

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular