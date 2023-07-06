Wahab Riaz apologises for ‘unintentionally’ splashing water on bikers

Pakistan’s Test cricketer and Chief Minister Punjab’s Sports Advisor Wahab Riaz apologised in a tweet on Thursday, for splashing water on the bikers during the rain.

Wahab Riaz had faced criticised on social media, as he was roaming around on his car, to observe the rain water on different roads.

Many people had criticised him for driving carelessly, but he tweeted that it was done by him intentionally and people were trying to focus on the wrong side of the coin, instead of seeing the positive thing.

He also requested people to spread positivity and requested them not to malign the beautiful country with negative propaganda.