Pakistan bringing legislation for resumption of PIA flights’ to UK, USA and Europe

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on legal matters relating to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Airport Security Force (ASF) on Thursday.

The huddle decided to bring appropriate legislation soonest in order to meet the international requirement for resumption of PIA flights to UK, USA and Europe.

Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Law Minister Azam Tarar, SAPM-F Tariq Bajwa, Secy Aviation, Secy Law, DG-ASF, and DG CAA attended the meeting.

Picture courtesy: Finance Ministry Twitter handle

Earlier in March, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had completed its first phase of the online or remote audit of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in a bid to revive the flight ban to European destinations.

Aviation sources told SAMAA TV that the audit was carried out for the resumption of PIA flight operation to the European countries.

Both sides discussed matters of technical nature wherein the EASA team was apprised of the overall situation of flight safety, engineering and flight operations.

The PIA management briefed the EASA team on safety and other administrative matters.