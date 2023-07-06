Netherlands qualifies for World Cup 2023, completes line-up

A magnificent all-round performance by Bas de Leede secured The Netherlands the final spot in the Cricket World Cup after they beat Scotland by five wickets on Thursday.

De Leede struck a brilliant 123 after taking 5-52 in the Scottish innings.

The Dutch join Sri Lanka in reaching the sport’s quadrennial showpiece which is being hosted by India in October and November.

India had qualified for the World Cup as hosts whereas Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa, Bangladesh and Afghanistan did it by finishing in top 8 of ICC Super League.

Sri Lanka and Netherlands qualified by finishing among the top two of ICC World Cup Qualifying round in Zimbabwe.

Two-time champions West Indies and Zimbabwe are among the prominent teams who failed to qualify for the event.

It will be Netherlands’ fifth appearance in ODI World Cup, as they made their first appearance in 1996 World Cup and then made three consecutive appearances from 2003 to 2011. The Dutch failed to qualify for 2015 and 2019 World Cup.

Netherlands have also made five appearances in T20 World Cup and stunned South Africa in 2022 T20 World Cup.