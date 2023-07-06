Karachi milk sellers defy official rates

The milk vendors in Karachi have unilaterally raised the price of essential daily commodity, attributing it to an increase on the part of the dairy farmers.

Milk is now being sold in the city at Rs230 per litre, and surprisingly, Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon appears to be unaware of this situation.

In response, he issued a stern warning to the milk vendors, emphasising that they would not be allowed to arbitrarily inflate the price of the commodity.

Memon observed that the dairy farmers failed to provide a convincing justification for the per litre price increase. Consequently, he declared that the authorities would not tolerate such arbitrary hikes and pledged to conduct raids against any offenders.

Disagreeing with the dairy farmers’ claim that their production costs had risen, Memon stated that the administration would only engage in discussions with them if they sold milk at the officially prescribed rates.