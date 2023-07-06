Gold prices per tola soars Rs1800, smash previous records

For the second consecutive day, the price of gold per tola increased by hundreds of rupees across the country, despite gold per ounce value decreased in the international market by record $23 to $1905.

Despite the decrease in prices in the international market, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs1800 to reach Rs207,000 in domestic bullion markets of the metropolis Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan and other places.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs1,543 to reach Rs1,78,155.

