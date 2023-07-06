McDonald’s Pakistan facing closure - inside scoop revealed!

McDonald’s Pakistan recently sparked rumours of a shutdown with mysterious social media posts.

The first message, which stated, “It’s time to pause for a while,” left fans in a frenzy of speculation.

The tension only escalated when a second post emerged 20 hours later, teasing, “Pause to indulge.”

Social media users, known for their insatiable appetite for news and gossip, took to the virtual streets, expressing their feelings with humour and dismay.

However, our investigation reveals that McDonald’s Pakistan is not closing its doors.

The posts were part of an ingenious marketing campaign to create anticipation for an upcoming surprise.