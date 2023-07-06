Pakistan and Brazil to launch World Fighters Factory

Pakistan and Brazil will launch the World Fighters Factory (WFF) soon, where students would learn different sports of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

It was announced by President of Pakistan Wushu Federation (PWF) Rao Shahzad in a press conference in Lahore that he was contacted by the sports institute of Brazil, who offered him to head the institute.

The sports factory would produce not only the players, but also the judges and referees of different Mixed Arts sports. They would also get degrees from the institute after training and classes.

It was also learnt that students from 16 different countries will get admission in the sports factory.

Rao Shahzad was hopeful that this factory will produce players, who will make Pakistan proud in different sports whereas this will also build a positive image of Pakistan all over the world.