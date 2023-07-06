India tastes defeat at ICJ over Kishanganga dam as The Heague accepts Pakistan stance

A legal team headed by the Attorney General of Pakistan appeared in the international arbitration court at the Hague.

India’s objection to the jurisdiction of the International Court of Arbitration of The Hague has been rejected as Pakistan’s case against India was declared admissible.

It is an old tradition of India to steal Pakistan’s water and the neighboring country has always been escaping accountability in the international forums.

New Delhi faced a big failure at the Hague International Forum as India’s objection to the jurisdiction of the arbitration court is completely rejected.

It is pertinent to note that the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) was a non-UN intergovernmental organisation located in The Hague.

What was Pakistan’s stance?

Pakistan has objected to the design of the 330 MW Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River and the 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Plant on the Chenab River.

There are fears that India would be withholding waters of Pakistan’s share due to the construction of controversial dams.

It is reported India already stopped the flow of water by closing the spillway gates of dams.

In this regard, India had to present the designs of dams in the international arbitration court, but in the same breath, Indian had objection of the jurisdiction of the arbitration court.

But now, the forum declared it unacceptable and accepted Pakistan’s request for hearing.

When Pakistan approached the World Bank?

Pakistan approached the World Bank (WB) in 2016, on which India raised that it was a not a neutral expert forum.

Pakistan applied for the neutral expert Forum, then the ICJ became an arbitration court in2019.

India then used the tactic of challenging the neutral’s jurisdiction, but it failed miserably.