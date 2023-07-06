Martyrs of Khyber gun battle laid to rest with full military honours

The funeral prayers of martyred Major Mian Abdullah Shah, naib subedar Sahib khan, naik Muhammad Ibrahim and Sepoy Jehangir Khan were offered at their native respective towns in Kohat, Mianwali, Dera Ismail Khan and Mardan respectively.

According to the ISPR statement, Shuhada were laid to rest with full military honours.

Read More: Major Abdullah Shah embraced martyrdom during operation in Khyber: ISPR

Naib Subedar Sahib khan, Naik Muhammad Ibrahim and Sepoy Jehangir Khan embraced shahadat in a Suicide attack near Miran Shah while Major Mian Abdullah Shah embraced shahadat during an operation in Shahkas area of District Khyber.

Serving and retired officers/soldiers, relatives and a large number of people from different segments of society attended the funerals.

Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute to eliminate the menace of terrorism at all costs.

These sacrifices reaffirm our resolve and strengthen our faith in fight against terrorism to provide a peaceful Pakistan to our future generations.

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Aleem Khan paid tribute to martyr Major Abdullah Shah and other soldiers.

He said the entire nation salutes the martyred soldiers, and the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army for peace will not go in vain. “The nation stands with its brave forces. May Allah raise the ranks of the martyrs and grant speedy recovery to the injured.”