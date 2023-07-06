Bullish calls mount as stocks go on a tear after IMF deal

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend as KSE-100 index gained record 626.02 points on Thursday after government and international lender IMF closed crucial Staff Level Agreement (SLA).

The KSE-100 index benchmark crossed 44,178.85 points after increase of whooping record 626.22 points at the closing time of the trading. The benchmark was record 7.33% high in last one year.

The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted and said that he was pleased to announce that Pakistan has reached a Staff-Level Agreement with the IMF on a nine-month US$3 billion Stand-By Arrangement.

The premier said that arrangement will help strengthen Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, enable Pakistan to achieve economic stability, and put the country on the path of sustainable economic growth, Insha’Allah. I would like to appreciate the efforts and hard work of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his team at the Ministry of Finance for achieving this outcome.

“I would also like to thank MD IMF Georgieva and her team at the IMF for their cooperation and collaboration, especially during the course of last week,” he said.