Greece boat tragedy: FIA arrests two more human traffickers

The Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) Thursday arrested two most wanted human traffickers involved in Greece boat tragedy.

The FIA official said that Ehsanullah and Mian Amjad are among the accused who were nabbed by the authorities.

The FIA authorities said that the accused had received Rs7.5 million from the affected families.

The accused has been shifted to FIA police station and further investigation was underway.

Earlier, the victim families of the Pakistani youth from Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sheikhupura, Okara and Azad Jammu Kashmir—who either drowned or went missing in the Greece boat accident tragedy—asked government of Pakistan to take strict action against human smugglers.

Muhammad Amjad’s mother from Sialkot sat quietly in her home and waiting for good news that her son will return soon from the seas of Greece where the migrant ship drowned leaving 77 people including 12 Pakistanis dead.