Aleem Khan criticizes Punjab’s performance, calls for action on Lahore rains negligence

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Aleem Khan criticized the Punjab government’s performance and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the Lahore rains.

In a statement, Aleem Khan took a jibe at the five-year performance of the Punjab government and expressed deep sorrow and grief for the lives lost during the recent torrential rains in Lahore.

Highlighting the performance of the Punjab government during the last five years, including that of Lahore, Aleem Khan stated that the true nature of their five-year tenure has been exposed, and the negligence of civic institutions and authorities is regrettable.

He stressed the need for fulfilling responsibilities in this regard.

Furthermore, Aleem Khan pointed out the deteriorating condition of hospitals, which has become a major problem for patients, doctors, and medical staff.

He attributed the incompetence of WAPDA, WASA, and other development institutions to corruption, incompetence, nepotism, and looting.

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families affected by the rains, Abdul Aleem Khan acknowledged the tragic loss of life and extended his sympathies.