NDMA warns of flooding in rivers Chenab, Sutlej, Ravi

Due to heavy rains in various parts of the country, there is a risk of flooding in rivers Chenab, Sutlej and Ravi.

The National Disaster Management Authority held a flood management meeting on the current situation arising out of the torrential rains.

The meeting was briefed on the possible flood situation in the rivers. During July 8 to 10, there will be heavy rain in the catchment areas of rivers.

The briefing stated that an increase in the flow of water in eastern rivers is likely, while the low-lying areas may be inundated.

Due to the rains, there is a risk of landslides in the mountainous areas and floods in the rivers. The relevant institutions are continuously monitoring the flow of water in rivers and reservoirs.

The NDMA chairman suggested a national simulation exercise should be conducted to deal with the possible threats due to torrential rains.

The simulation exercise will help prepare in advance for the rainy season, he added.

Met Office forecasts thunderstorm, rain

Meanwhile, the Met Office has forecast that there are chances of thunderstorm and rain in Islamabad today.

There are chances of thunderstorm with lightening in Murree, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Galiyat, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal in the next 24 hours, as per the Met Office.

A spokesperson said rain is also likely in various cities of Punjab, including Mianwali, Faisalabad and Jhang.

Due to the heavy rains, there is a threat of urban flooding in the low-lying areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, as well as Attock, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Kohat, Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan.

There is a risk of landslides in the hilly areas of Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the spokesman said further.

He further said the weather will remain hot and humid in most of the districts of Balochistan, while thunderstorm and rain is expected in Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhel, Barkhan and Loralai.

CAA advisory

Separately, the Civil Aviation Authority has issued precautionary measures at the Karachi Airport after forecast of heavy rain and wind with thunderstorm in Karachi under an expected monsoon system.

The CAA’s department of airside has alerted the relevant institutions. Light-weight aircraft should be moved to safe places, it suggested.

Additional bird shooters must be deployed to keep birds away from aircraft. The functionality of all electrical equipment in and around runways should be ensured, the CAA said.