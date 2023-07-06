‘I am giving my best as a captain’: Babar Azam

Pakistan cricket team’s captain Babar Azam, in a statement, expressed his unwavering dedication and commitment to his role as captain.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi, Babar Azam emphasized that he is consistently putting forth his utmost effort, both on and off the field, to lead the national side effectively.

When asked about the possibility of stepping down as captain if the national team fails to perform well, Babar Azam responded by saying, “The question of replacing me as captain is better addressed by the PCB”.

“I am giving my best as a captain,” Babar added.

He stated: “We are filled with great excitement as our cricket season is commencing once again,” adding, “As a team, we are diligently preparing for various forms of cricket, including the upcoming World Cup”.

The 28-year-old further added, “Reflecting on the challenges we faced during our last encounter in Sri Lanka, we have tailored our practice sessions to replicate those conditions”.

We aim to perform exceptionally well in the upcoming matches, said Babar.

“Each team possesses its own unique mindset and distinctive style of play. The anticipation for the World Cup is palpable, as everyone eagerly awaits its commencement,” he stated.

Babar further added that each tour is meticulously planned to ensure that they are fully prepared.

“Our team is eagerly looking forward to the match against India, aiming not only to secure victories in individual matches but also to win the series as a whole,” added the captain.

The first Test of the series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on July 16.

The national team last toured Sri Lanka in July 2022 and that two-match Test series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood