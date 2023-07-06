Watch Live
Bitcoin hits 13-month high

World’s largest cryptocurrency has recently found support due to plans by fund managers
Reuters Jul 06, 2023
PHOTO/FILE
Bitcoin hit its highest level in 13 months on Thursday rising as much as 3.28% to $31,500.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency has recently found support due to plans by fund managers, including BlackRock - the world’s largest asset manager - to launch a U.S.-listed spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Nasdaq refiled its application to list BlackRocks’s ETF according to a filing made public on Monday after the U.S. securities regulator had reportedly raised concerns over initial filings.

