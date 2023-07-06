3-member body to probe into woman’s harassment in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar

A three-member committee has been constituted to probe into the incident of harassment of a woman in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar.

The committee will be headed by Gulshan superintendent of police.

Meanwhile, the woman seen harassed in the viral CCTV footage has been identified, but her family has allegedly refused to cooperate in the investigation.

The watchman deputed for duty in the street at the time of the incident has also been made part of the investigation.

However, the police is continuing to look for the culprit seen harassing the woman in the footage, through human intelligence.

A couple of days ago, a disturbing video of an undressed man harassing a young girl in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi garnered widespread social media condemnation, with people calling for the police to trace and take action against the suspect at the earliest.

The disturbing video, recorded in one of Karachi’s densely populated areas, has sparked concerns about the alarming behaviour that women face in their daily lives.