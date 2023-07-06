Windows 12 set to launch, promising cutting-edge features

Just as Windows 11 gains momentum and users become accustomed to the new operating system, speculation about its successor, Windows 12, begins to surface.

According to rumors, Windows 12 is slated for a late 2024 release and will bring forth innovative features, including a floating taskbar and a focus on artificial intelligence (AI).

Although Microsoft has not officially confirmed the development of Windows 12, various hints suggest its existence.

During the Build 2023 developer conference, a video screenshot referenced a “next generation” of Windows, which is believed to pertain to Windows 12. It is hoped that this refers to a distinct version rather than a fully cloud-based iteration of Windows 11.

The “Next Valley Prototype Design” is another reference that Microsoft has made, assumed to be a codename for the forthcoming Windows iteration.

Reports from Windows Latest indicate that Microsoft accidentally provided a glimpse of an OS version with a floating taskbar during the company’s 2023 Ignite conference.

This feature is believed to be part of internal testing to explore new design changes for the upcoming Windows.

Speculation suggests that Microsoft plans to roll out Windows 12 in the third quarter of 2024, followed by a broader release in 2025.

In March, it was reported that Microsoft, in collaboration with Intel and possibly AMD, is working on integrating advanced AI capabilities into Windows. This aligns with the industry’s current trajectory.

Another interesting aspect of Windows 12, as per reports, is its division into distinct “states” residing on different partitions of the storage drive.

This partitioning approach aims to simplify Windows 12 management and updates for Microsoft while providing users with a more user-friendly experience. Additionally, this approach enhances the OS’s security and facilitates faster updates.

Ironically, discussions about Windows 12 arise at a time when Windows 11 is gaining popularity among PC users. Recent data reveals that Windows 11 has reached a record high global share of nearly 24%, although Windows 10 still maintains a significant lead with a 71% share.

Notably, Windows 11’s adoption is even more promising in the gaming community, with over 35% of participants in the Steam survey having the new OS installed, while Windows 10 usage dropped below 60%.