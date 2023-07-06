Imran Khan named in two more cases linked to May 9 violence

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been booked in two more cases in Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

In Gujranwala, Imran Khan has been named in a case of murder and terrorism.

He has been named as a suspect in the supplementary statement in the case under Section 109.

The Rahwali checkpost was attacked on May 9 and a case over the incident was registered with the Cantt police station.

One police volunteer was killed, and 18 people injured in the incident.

On May 10, a case was registered against the local leadership of the PTI.

Separately, the PTI chairman has been nominated in another case in Faisalabad.

His name has been included in the supplementary report in the May 9 incident cases.

The former prime minister has been named in the case of an attack on the office of a sensitive organization and at the home of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, the police said.