Shehbaz urges ‘peace-loving’ nations, global bodies to help stop Islamophobia

PM says joint parliament session to express sentiments of entire nation, determination for sanctity of Quran
Usman Khan Jul 06, 2023
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the joint session of parliament today will fully express the feelings and sentiments of the nation and express its firm determination for the sanctity of the Holy Quran.

The parliament will also urge the whole world, including Sweden, to respect all religions, holy personalities and beliefs, including Islam.

The PM tweeted that respect for the Holy Quran is part of faith for all the Muslims.

No Muslim can ever tolerate the desecration of the Holy Quran anywhere in the world, including Sweden, he stressed.

PM Sharif further urged all the peace-loving, civilized nations and international bodies to play their roles in curbing the incidents of Islamophobia and hurting of the sentiments of over a billion Muslims in the world.

