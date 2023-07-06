Corps Commander House arson case: Judicial remand of Khadijah, others extended till July 20

The anti-terrorism court of Lahore has extended the judicial remand of Khadijah Shah and other suspects in the Corps Commander House arson case till July 20.

The court also directed the police to present an investigation report.

The police produced Khadijah Shah, Sanam Javed and others before the court after their judicial remand ended on Thursday.

Judge Abhar Gul of the Anti-Terrorism Court heard the case.

The arson and vandalism case against the suspects has been registered at the Sarwar Road police station.