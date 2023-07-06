How to create an account on Threads, an Instagram app

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has recently launched Threads, an innovative text-based conversation app that has the potential to rival Twitter.

Threads allows users to connect with others through a text-based platform while leveraging their existing Instagram credentials, including usernames, followers, and verification status.

Step-by-step guide on how and when Pakistanis can create their accounts on Threads.

Step 1: Downloading the Threads App

To get started, Pakistani users need to download the Threads app from either the App Store (for iPhone users) or the Google Play Store (for Android users). Simply search for “Threads” and install the app on your device.

Step 2: Signing in with Instagram

Once the app is installed, open Threads by tapping on the app icon. At the bottom of the screen, you’ll find the option “Sign in with Instagram.” By tapping on this button, you will be redirected to your currently logged-in Instagram account.

If you’re not signed in to the Instagram app, select “Log in with Instagram” and enter your Instagram login credentials. After logging in, you will be automatically directed back to the Threads app.

In case you have multiple Instagram accounts, tap on “Switch accounts” to sign in with a different account. If your desired account is not listed, select “Log in to another Instagram account” and enter the necessary details to access your Instagram account.

Step 3: Setting up your Threads profile

Once you’ve successfully logged in with your Instagram account, you can personalize your Threads profile:

Uploading a Profile Picture: Tap on the icon next to “Name” to upload a profile picture. Choose how you wish to upload the picture.

Writing a Bio: Tap on “Bio” to create a personalized bio for your Threads profile. You can either enter a new bio or import your existing Instagram bio by tapping “Import bio from Instagram.” Tap “Done” in the top right corner to save your bio.

Adding Links: Tap on “Link” to include links in your Threads profile. Enter the URL and title for the link or import it from your Instagram account by tapping “Import link from Instagram.” Save the link by tapping “Done” in the top right corner.

Following Profiles: Explore the “Following” section to discover profiles you might want to follow. To follow a profile, tap “Follow” next to it.

Importing Information from Instagram: To expedite the process, you can import all the above information from your Instagram profile by tapping “Import from Instagram” at the bottom.

Step 4: Creating your Threads profile

Once you’ve customized your Threads profile, tap “Continue” at the bottom of the screen. Next, select whether you want to have a public or private profile, and then tap “Continue” again.

Carefully review the terms and policies provided, and once you’re satisfied, tap “Create profile” at the bottom.

Important considerations: