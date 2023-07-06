IHRA report exposes unregistered hospital in newborn limbs burning case

The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) released a preliminary report on Thursday regarding the case of burns to the legs of a newborn baby girl in a private hospital.

The report revealed that the hospital was unauthorized.

According to the report, the hospital was not registered with the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority and had removed all the evidence.

As a result, the operational theater services of the hospital have been suspended, and only emergency services will be permitted in the operation theatre.

The IHRA also sought a detailed report from the hospital within two days.

A private hospital in Islamabad is facing accusations of negligence that resulted in severe burns to the legs of a newborn baby girl, and she has reportedly lost her limbs.

The child is currently receiving treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), according to a spokesperson from the hospital’s emergency department.

The spokesperson stated that the newborn girl is under the care of the Burn Care Centre.

It has been reported that approximately 25% to 30% of the lower part of the girl’s body has suffered burns.