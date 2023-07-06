Jahangir Tareen’s brother Alamgir dies by suicide

Alamgir Khan Tareen, a brother of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and owner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Multan Sultans, tragically claimed his life on Thursday.

According to police sources, Jahangir Tareen’s brother reportedly shot himself in the head with a pistol at his residence located in the Gulberg area of Lahore.

Details surrounding the circumstances leading up to the tragic event remain unclear at this time.

Police have said that the 62-year-old lived alone. They said the crime scene has been sealed and the pistol he used recovered.

The process of collecting fingerprints and other evidences is going on, they added. The reason behind the suicide could not be ascertained in the initial investigation.

Police also said they are looking for a possible suicide note. They added the actual reasons and facts will come to light after the investigation is complete.

Later, the body of the deceased was shifted to Lahore’s General Hospital.

Alamgir Tareen, known for his successful business ventures, was the owner and managing director of the Multan Sultans PSL franchise.

Multan Sultans CEO Haider Azhar, confirming the news, expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to the Tareen family.

“Alamgir Tareen was a valued member of our team and a well-respected personality. We are deeply saddened by his sudden and untimely demise. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time,” Azhar stated.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the factors that may have contributed to Alamgir Tareen’s distress and subsequent decision.

Meanwhile, IPP President and senior politician Abdul Aleem Khan reached Jahangir Tareen’s residence to extend condolences over the death of his brother.

Lahore Qalandars condole death

Separately, the Lahore Qalandars team has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Alamgir Tareen.

They said they were saddened to hear the news of the death, adding the gap left behind will never be filled.

“We stand with Alamgir Tareen’s family and Multan Sultans in this difficult time,” the team said in a statement.