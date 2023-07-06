Imran petitions SC against sending Toshakhana criminal case back to trial court

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has filed a petition before the Supreme Court against the Islamabad High Court’s decision to send the Toshakhana criminal case back to the trial court.

The high court had on Wednesday ordered the trial court to decide the matter within seven days.

The petition has sought that the order to send the case back to the trial court and its decision within seven days should be annulled.

It is against the law for the election commission to declare an application for criminal proceedings admissible.

The powers of the Mianwali district judge cannot be exercised by the Islamabad district judge.

The decision of the Islamabad High Court should be suspended until a decision of the Supreme Court, the petition sought.

Sessions court adjourns hearing

On the other hand, the Islamabad District and Sessions Court has adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana criminal case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan till tomorrow.

The sessions court has ordered Imran Khan and his counsel Khawaja Haris to appear tomorrow in person.

The court also accepted the suspect Imran Khan’s plea for one-day exemption from appearance. It said the counsel Gohar Ali Khan has given a guarantee to appear on the next hearing.

The lawyer requested for an adjournment in the hearing till July 10, the sessions judge wrote in his short verdict. It added that the election commission’s lawyer opposed the request to adjourn the hearing.

The case was scheduled in the sessions court for July 8, Advocate Khan said, adding the PTI chairman has to appear before the Lahore High Court today.

The sessions judge remarked that the Islamabad High Court has directed to decide the case within seven days.

At this, Gohar Ali Khan asked for any date for the next hearing after July 10.