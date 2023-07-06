Pakistan to face daily power outages due to 6,705MW electricity shortfall

As the nation continues to grapple with an intense heat wave, citizens will face power outages for several hours a day due to the shortfall in electricity generation, reaching 6,705 megawatts.

The power outages will continue for 14 hours a day all over Pakistan due to the electricity shortfall.

A spokesperson from the Power Division stated that the total production of electricity in the country was 20,795MW, while the demand had reached 27,500MW.

Currently, 9,048MW of electricity is being generated by private sector plants, and 7,349MW is generated through hydropower.

State-owned thermal power plants are generating 639 MW of electricity, while wind power plants generate 534 MW, and solar power plants generate 123 MW.

Bagasse is being used to produce 115MW.

Similarly, 2,988MW is being produced by nuclear power plants.

The spokesperson further mentioned that unannounced load-shedding has been ongoing in some areas due to technical glitches.

Most of the load shedding is being implemented in areas with high losses and instances of power theft.

Fall in electricity demand in Lahore

Meanwhile, as rain continues intermittently in the Punjab capital, the Lahore Electric Supply Company has claimed to clear all the areas affected by the weather.

The company has also recorded a fall in the demand for electricity from 4,400 megawatts to 3,600MW.

There is no shortfall for LESCO, a spokesperson claimed.

The transmission system is stable and power supply is continuing, he claimed.

The spokesman also urged people to stay away from electrical installations during monsoon.