Awn Chaudhry moves SC to declare activities of PTI unconstitutional

An application has been filed in the Supreme Court to declare the activities of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf unconstitutional.

The request has been filed by the party’s former leader Awn Chaudhry in his personal capacity.

The activities of the PTI are against the laws of the country, the request stated, adding the PTI leadership incited attacks on national institutions and memorials of martyrs.

The activities against the state and national institutions should be declared unconstitutional, the application requested.

It further sought an order for the dissolution of the PTI over its “unconstitutional” activities.