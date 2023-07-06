Major Abdullah Shah embraced martyrdom during operation in Khyber: ISPR

Major Mian Abdullah Shah embraced martyrdom during a clearance operation in Shakhas, the area in the Khyber district, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in response to credible information about the presence of terrorists in the general area of Shakhas, located in the Khyber District.

During the operation, as the security forces were establishing blocking positions to prevent the terrorists from escaping, Major Abdullah Shah, who was leading the operation from the front, spotted a group of terrorists.

In a fierce exchange of gunfire, the courageous son of the nation, 33-year-old Major Mian Abdullah Shah, hailing from Kohat, fought gallantly but tragically embraced martyrdom.

The operation resulted in the apprehension of three terrorists and their facilitators. The area is currently being sanitized to eliminate any remaining presence of terrorists.

The security forces of Pakistan remain resolute in their determination to eradicate the menace of terrorism, and the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers like Major Mian Abdullah Shah only strengthen our unwavering resolve in this mission, the ISPR added.