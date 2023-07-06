Rawalpindi implements ‘no helmet, no fuel’ policy

The district administration Rawalpindi has implemented a zero-tolerance policy known as “No Helmet No Petrol”, directing petrol pumps to not supply fuel to motorcyclists without helmets.

Now, motorcyclists without helmets cannot buy fuel as filling station owners across Rawalpindi have been instructed not to refuel motorcycles whose riders are not wearing helmets.

The initiative aims to instill a culture of responsible riding and safeguard the citizens of Rawalpindi from the perils of head injuries resulting from road accidents.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan stated that this policy would create a significant impact on the general public.

“With this decision, people will realize that helmets are necessary to save lives. By wearing helmets, they demonstrate their sensibility and commitment to abiding by the law,” he added.

According to an official press release, to ensure adherence to helmets, petrol pumps are being secretly monitored.

Taimoor Khan added, that legal action will be taken against petrol pumps for supplying petrol to motorcycle riders without helmets.

Along with displaying banners at petrol pumps, written orders have also been issued.

One motorcyclist who was denied petrol due to not having a helmet stated, “I forgot the helmet at home, but I now realize how crucial it is for riding a bike. It’s an essential safety measure”.

The decision to enforce ‘No Helmet No Petrol’ is driven by the alarming realization that head injuries sustained during motorcycle accidents, even minor ones, can prove fatal.

With this in mind, authorities have formed special teams to ensure the strict implementation of the policy.

These teams, equipped with the authority to issue challans (traffic violation fines), will not only penalize violators at petrol pumps but also monitor the roads for compliance.

In the past 24 hours alone, Rawalpindi police has issued 1,604 challan tickets to motorcyclists caught without helmets. Motorcyclists without helmets are fined Rs200.

The administration has made it clear that the roads themselves will also play a part in ensuring compliance.

Moreover, violators will face consequences not only in the form of fines but also through the implementation of strict legal measures.