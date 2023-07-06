OnePlus Nord 3 launches with specs that leave competitors in dust!

OnePlus has introduced the Nord 3, an impressive upgrade over its predecessor, the 2T, that may just surpass rival devices in its category.

The new mid-range smartphone boasts a larger 6.7-inch display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 2,772 x 1,240, providing a significant improvement over the 6.4-inch, 90Hz 1080p screen found on the previous model.

Additionally, the Nord 3 features 80W wired fast charging, claiming to deliver a 60 percent charge in just 15 minutes.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord 3 ditches the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chip of its predecessor in favor of the more powerful Dimensity 9000. It also offers up to 16GB of RAM, surpassing last year’s 12GB configuration.

The battery has received an upgrade as well, with a capacity of 5,000mAh compared to the previous 4,500mAh. The device sports a 50MP primary camera, the same as the higher-end OnePlus 11, which may not match the absolute best cameras in the market but offers a compelling option within its price range.

Additionally, users can expect an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 16MP front-facing camera.

Software support has also been improved, with OnePlus committing to providing three years of major OS updates for the Nord 3, along with four years of security patches.

Although not as extensive as the support offered for the OnePlus 11 or competitors like Samsung, this ensures that the phone will remain up to date until the user decides to upgrade.

The OnePlus Nord 3 is available for pre-order, starting at €449 ($488) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Alternatively, customers can opt for the €549 ($597) model, which offers 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Initially, the phone will be released in 16 European Union countries and key markets such as India.

Notably, OnePlus has decided not to release the Nord 3 in the United States, as the company only offers its entry-level Nord N-series devices in that market. As of now, the UK launch is also uncertain, as logistical challenges with customs have prevented OnePlus from offering the Nord 3 and other phones online. However, there is still a possibility of a future debut in the UK.

Deciding whether the OnePlus Nord 3 is a better choice compared to the Google Pixel 7a or Samsung Galaxy A54 depends on individual priorities.

OnePlus offers an impressive display, camera hardware, and memory in this segment, while Google typically excels in real-world photography and offers a clean Android experience with timely updates.

On the other hand, Samsung provides superior secondary cameras, more frequent updates, and seamless integration with its ecosystem.